Citroen C3 To Launch In India By 2022: Check Out The Features Of This Upcoming SUV

The French automobile manufacturer Citroen is planning to foray into the Indian automobile market with the release of their C3 and C5 Aircross models. Since the release date of this car is closing in, the makers have been releasing a lot of information about the Citroen C3's pricing in India, features and specifications during their CC21 live event. The makers have confirmed that Citroen C3 India Launch is going to take place in the first half of 2022. Citron C3 SUV is going to be a special one because it is the company’s first car that is going to be based on the C-Cubed program introduced for India.

Citroen C3 India Launch set for 2022

Cool ✔ Clever ✔ Comfortable ✔. Presenting the New Citroën C3, a modern ride for the modern Indian looking to make their mobility choice as fashionable as themselves.#ExpressYourStyle #CitroenInIndia pic.twitter.com/taiFCmiSv2 — Citroën India (@CitroenIndia) September 16, 2021

A set of images of the new Citroen C3 were shared by the French automobile manufacturers. These images gave the automobile community a first look at the design of this car. The most outstanding aspect regarding the car's design is its split headlamp. The upper half of the headlamp is going to be used as a DRL light and also as a turn indicator. The second part of the headlamp design is for the main headlights of this upcoming SUV. The pictures also show some prominent features of the cars including the dual-tone orange accents on the front bumper, ORVMs, roof rails, side cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, brushed aluminium skid plates, and a wrap-around rectangular-shaped LED taillights.

Citroen C3 Features

Nothing specific has been released about the Citroen C3 Features and specifications. But the industry experts suggest that the car is going to be powered by a 1.2-litre engine with an option to choose between a manual gearbox and automatic transmission. Talking about the car’s interiors, the pictures released by the company shows a dual-tone dashboard made up of black and orange components.

The car is also going to be loaded with a touchscreen 10-inch infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car is looking to compete in the mid-ranged SUV sector in India that is currently being dominated by Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Nissan Magnite.