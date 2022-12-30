Drivable Upside Down Chevrolet car Leaves Twitter Scratching Head| Watch

A video of an upside-down customized Chevrolet car with a flipped appearance being driven around the city has caused astonishment among Twitter users. The now viral seven-second clip of the upturned vehicle was posted on the Twitter account of Lance (@BornAKang) and has left the internet scratching their heads. Although, upon closer inspection, it can be established that the automobile's appearance is actually not a result of an optical illusion, and actually has all four tires facing the sky, while its convertible roof rests on the road. The strangely shaped car is among the few flipped-over vehicles that have been spotted many times in Clinton, Illinois, US.

A SpongeBob car

In the footage, the driver can be seen driving the vehicle comfortably which from the outside appears to be inverted. A man is seen speeding around the turn normally driving looking over the windshield in the front. The user who shared the footage labelled it as the "SpongeBob car." The man is seen taking a left turn from a four-road junction. Since shared, the visuals have garnered 7.7 million views on Twitter. Users discussed what caused the motorcade to appear inverted, as one noted that it is indeed "a big flex" for the driver. "I love it lol," a commenter agreed. "It’s all good until it’s time to go over a speed bump," one joked. "I'd drive that in a heartbeat," another stated. "Just a normal car in Ohio,' meanwhile the third said.

A flip-over truck, similarly went viral earlier, which was designed by a man named Rick Sullivan who worked at the collision center and auto body shop in Illinois. The driver told American press outlets that he was struck with the strange idea to build his upside-down truck when he saw a flipped-over Ford F-150 being towed. He took help from his co-workers, and within six months he customized his car into looking like it was upturned while he drove it around the town. The process cost Sullivan an estimated $6,000 and he recreated the 1991 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a 1995 F-150 pickup truck body placed over the top – upside down, therefore using two trucks to make that transformation.