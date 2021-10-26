'Ekonk': India's Fastest And Lightest Electric Hypercar Unveiled By Vazirani Automotive

In a revolutionary development, Mumbai-based EV company Vazirani Automotive has introduced India's lightest and the fastest single-seater electric hypercar. Named 'Ekonk', the vehicle sports a sleek design and has been engineered to experience the least drag, said the company. Besides, the car is capable of generating a whopping 722 bhp of power providing an acceleration up to 100 kilometres per hour in just 2.54 seconds.

"For us, Ekonk signifies our real beginning, where for the first time design and innovation comes together. It’s our first vehicle that’s ‘alive’, the company said.

Other specifications of the car

The Ekonk is the first single-seater hypercar and can achieve a top speed of 309 kmph. Recently tested at the Naxtrax high-speed facility in Indore, the vehicle runs on DiCo technology which cools down the battery directly with air instead of liquid cooling and its advanced thermal management system results in 1.7x cooling efficiency of the cells resulting in extremely high performance.

The car also promises high-power fast charging without any compromise on cell life and is designed to pass the most stringent safety standards from around the world, according to the company. Touted as the most advanced vehicle in terms of aerodynamics, Ekonk's body is composed of carbon fibre that makes it lightweight. Vazirani's newest introduction is an upgrade from its earlier hypercar model Shul, which was unveiled three years ago in 2018.

Image: Twitter/@designboom