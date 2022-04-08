Elon Musk Confirms Tesla's Much Awaited Cybertruck Would Go On Sale In 2023

Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck will hit the markets in 2023, announced Elon Musk at the inauguration of his new Giga Texas factory on April 7. First unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck was initially supposed to launch last year but the company failed to meet the deadline for delivering the product. At the Cyber Rodeo event at Tesla's new Giga factory, the billionaire acknowledged the delay in production and stated that Tesla will aim to scale up production this year.

The Tesla Cybertruck will reportedly be manufactured in the Giga Texas factory which is touted to become the "highest volume" car factory in the US. At the event, Musk even brought out the Cybertruck, which seemed like the 2019 model except for the door handles. Interestingly, the vehicle has been modified to sense its passengers around it and open doors for them. Further emphasising the Cybertruck production, Musk said that Tesla is aiming for a production "scale no company has ever achieved in the history of humanity" as this year will be all about production. He further revealed that the year 2023 would see a "massive wave of new products."

Tesla's semi EV, robotaxi, humanoid robot coming soon

In addition to the Cybertruck, Tesla also has plans to launch the semi EV along with the Optimus humanoid robot introduced last year in 2023. The semi EV has been designed for cargo transportation across large distances and Tesla also missed the deadline on this one as it was supposed to release in 2019.

The humanoid robot, on the other hand, is being designed to assist humans in odd jobs and is also likely to enter production in 2023. According to Tesla, the robot stands five feet eight inches tall, can lift about 68 kilograms and can move at speeds up to eight kilometres per hour. Besides, the robotaxi is another thing Tesla fans would be looking forward to next year.

(Image: Tesla)