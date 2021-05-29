Elon Musk Declares Deferring Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery To June 10 For Some Final Tweaks

The delivery date for Tesla's Model S Plaid has been pushed back one week for some final tweaks, Elon Musk shared on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the Tesla CEO quipped that the 'car felt like a spaceship' describing the feeling to 'limbic resonance' which refers to the strong exchange of neurochemicals between two people who were are in a warm relationship.

Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak.



This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2021

Tesla Model 3 & Y under radar

Earlier this week, two groups that provide automobile safety ratings-- Consumer Reports and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety yanked their top endorsements for Tesla's Model 3 and Y vehicles after the company stopped using radar on its safety systems. According to the US government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla Model 3 and Y are no longer getting checkmarks for having forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and emergency brake support.

Meanwhile, Tesla Model S Plaid's performance remains to be seen. As per Musk, the new delivery date for Tesla Model S Plaid is June 10. According to the official website, it is priced at $113,000 and can reach speeds of up to 200 mph.

Elon Musk tweet makes bitcoin tumble

Meanwhile, the latest announcement by Musk comes after the Tech billionaire caused a massive shake-up in the Bitcoin market after announcing that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment citing excessive use of fossil fuel used in its mining. The tumble happened after a user wrote "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings". In response to the user, Musk issued a one-word reply - 'indeed' agreeing with the user. The Elon Musk tweet led to an immediate plunge in the value of the cryptocurrency, which has continued to fall since.