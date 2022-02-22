Elon Musk Laughed At Concerns Over Tesla Causing Water Scarcity; Problem Turns Serious

Tesla CEO Elon Musk once had a good laugh when he was asked about the depletion in water supply across Germany's Berlin owing to the construction of his new Tesla factory. In August last year, the billionaire had laughed it off saying that these claims are false and that there is enough water everywhere around Berlin. Fast forward to February 2022, the problem has started to seem true and the same might be the reason why Tesla has not started the construction yet.

'Tesla will increase the problem'

A Bloomberg report suggested that Berlin is struggling with a shortage of groundwater along with prolonged droughts which are reportedly triggered by climate change. Irina Engelhardt, head of the hydrogeology department at Berlin’s Technical University, told Bloomberg, "Tesla will increase the problem for sure. There might not be enough water for everyone". Meanwhile, the Elon Musk-led firm will undergo a legal hearing next week, over the issue of potential water scarcity in Germany's capital city due to the construction of Tesla's new factory. If the decision turns against Tesla, the USD 5.7 billion project could be delayed or even halted, causing a massive loss to the company. However, Brandenburg Economy Minister Joerg Steinbach has said in an interview as per Bloomberg, "The current water supply is sufficient for the first stage of the factory (but) we’ll need more".

With a new factory in Brandenburg near Berlin, Elon Musk is aiming to deepen Tesla's roots in Europe as it is being seen as a massive market for electric vehicles. Bloomberg says that the European market has the potential to become bigger and more competitive than the US market in the future. However, Tesla still needs to get approval from local authorities to compete with companies such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis NV.

Tesla in India

Tesla's entry into the Indian market seems to be fairly difficult now as the company and the Indian government are at deadlocks over reducing taxes over import of Tesla cars. However, the Centre recently set the record straight saying it will not provide relaxations to the company unless it participates in manufacturing activities in India. Tap here to read more.

Image: AP