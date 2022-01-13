Elon Musk Provides Update On Tesla's India Launch; 'Working Through Challenges With Govt'

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday provided an update about Tesla cars launch in India. Responding to a Twitter user, Elon Musk revealed that the company is facing a "lot of challenges" in India. However, he also remarked that Tesla is working through these challenges with the government of India. This comes after a Twitter user named Pranay Pathole asked Musk for an update as to when Tesla will launch in India. The Twitter user also praised the company's cars and opined that they deserve to be in every corner of the world.

"Yo Elon Musk any further update as to when Tesla's will launch in India? They're pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world!" tweeted Pathole

Still working through a lot of challenges with the government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2022

In July 2021, Musk had expressed that he was hopeful that Tesla cars would be able to enter the Indian markets with the help of a "temporary tariff relief" from the Government of India. The billionaire acknowledged that India's import duties are one of the highest in the world. Moreover, he stated that a temporary aid in the import duties for Tesla would be "much-appreciated" and would ease the launch of his latest electric cars in the country as soon as possible.

Tesla launch in India

The US electric car manufacturer, Tesla, hit the Indian shores in January 2021 with an R&D unit in Karnataka's Bengaluru city. The Elon Musk-owned company has registered its Indian subsidiary 'Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited' in Bengaluru on January 8. The company was welcomed by then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa wished the company "all the best". Before that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, had confirmed that Tesla will start its operations in India in 2021. According to reports, apart from Karnataka, the company is in talks with other states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh to set up a Tesla plant.