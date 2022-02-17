Elon Musk Revisits 2009 When Charlie Munger Told Him 'all The Ways Tesla Would Fail'

Elon Musk, in his latest Twitter revelation, has divulged that Warren Buffet-owned Berkshire Hathaway’s Vice Chairman Charlie Munger once told him “all the ways Tesla would fail”. In his tweet, Musk revealed that he got ‘quite sad’ listening to Munger’s predictions but added that he agreed with him. “I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail”, the Tesla CEO wrote in his tweet.

I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail.



Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons & that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2022

“Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons & that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway”, he added.

‘Cryptocurrencies are venereal disease’: Munger

These revelations surfaced after Musk reacted to a tweet that said Munger was ‘proud’ to not invest in cryptocurrencies since he allegedly likens it to ‘venereal disease’. The 98-year-old billionaire investor had reportedly made the comments at the annual meeting of Los Angeles-based publication Daily Journal Corp on February 16.

MUNGER SAYS HE IS 'PROUD' OF HAVING NOT INVESTED IN CRYPTOCURRENCY, SAYS IT SHOULD BE BANNED AND LIKENS IT TO A 'VENEREAL DISEASE' pic.twitter.com/vphG5VgSs0 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 16, 2022

It is no secret that Musk is a staunch promoter of cryptocurrencies and has even proposed transaction options for Tesla merchandise with them. As for Tesla, it has become one of the most valuable car companies in the world, just a decade after Munger’s predictions. The electric car company manufacturer had clocked in a record profit of $5.5 billion in 2021 alone and reached a market capitalisation of USD 1 trillion in the same year. Tesla currently has a market valuation of over USD 930 billion with its share price standing at USD 923.

Musk, on the other hand, has captured the top spot as the world's richest man with a net worth of about USD 250 billion, as per Forbes. He is followed by Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos who have a net worth of USD 188.5 and USD 184 billion as of February 17.

Image: AP/Unsplash