Elon Musk Says ‘you Can Now Buy A Tesla With Bitcoin’, Know About Alternate Payment Method

United States automaker giant Tesla has officially begun accepting Bitcoin as a payment method for vehicles, CEO Elon Musk said on March 24. Earlier, Tesla had converted $1.5 billion to Bitcoin and now the company is ready to offer it as a payment method in the continental US. On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, Musk said that his company is only using “internal & open software” and “operates Bitcoin nodes directly”. He also added that the cryptocurrency paid to automaker will be retained as Bitcoin and not converted to “fiat currency”.

‘Pay by Bitcoin’ outside US ‘later this year’

Furthermore, Musk even informed that the “pay by Bitcoin” capability will also be available outside the US later this year. It is worth noting that Tesla is investing in digital assets to provide more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on cash. Musk himself even helped in the surge of bitcoin's market value after he tweeted how investing in cryptocurrency is not a bad idea.

Last month, when Musk changed his Twitter biography to just '#bitcoin', the stocks of the cryptocurrency jumped as much as 20 per cent. Bitcoin was invented in 2009 by an unknown person or persons and has no single administration to control it, unlike physical currencies, which are controlled by central banks all over the world. Bitcoin has become hugely popular among the masses in the last couple of years, before which it was only known by a select group of people.

Tesla's entry in India

Meanwhile, Tesla has even made its entry in India as a registered company in Bengaluru. The carmaker is reportedly also in touch with as many as five state governments to set up R&D units in the country. Other than Karnataka, the automaker giant is in talks with the governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. On January 8, Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited were subsumed with its registered office in Bengaluru, also known as the IT capital of India.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)

