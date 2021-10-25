Flying Cars Named 'Blackfly' By Opener May Soon Hit The Market; Check It Out

US-based company, Opener, might soon bring the concept of flying cars to life as the company has made significant progress with its electric-powered vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle named 'Blackfly'. Led by Canada's Marcus Leng, the company is among the numerous entities that aim to ease transportation by allowing passengers to explore the skies and avoid hefty traffic. Leng has dubbed his creation a personal aerial vehicle as it can carry only one person at a time.

While elaborating on the concept, the company's official website mentions, "We spend too much time confined to a two-dimensional network of concrete and asphalt. The dream of futurists has always been a flying vehicle capable of efficiently moving passengers from A to B."

Highly-secretive eVTOL aircraft developer Opener gave a rare public glimpse of its BlackFly single-seat vehicle this week's EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. #OSH21 pic.twitter.com/cZFSmMa2Bi — FutureFlight (@FutureFlightAIN) July 30, 2021

More about the eVTOL Blackfly

According to the description given by its creators, the eVTOL Blackfly is a personal flying car with fixed tandem wings and full-electric propulsion. Soon to hit the markets, Blackfly has been designed to carry an operator measuring six feet, six inches tall and over 100 kilograms in weight. The electric aircraft itself is 13 ft 7 inches wide and 13 ft 5 inches long and weighs 155 kilograms.

Sticking to its abbreviation, the vehicle does use minimal space as it can take off and land in an area spanning just 36 inches and that too on a wide range of surfaces such as grass, asphalt, snow and ice. Moreover, riders can cruise in the flying car at a speed of over 128 kilometres per hour even in the winds racing more than 32 kilometres per hour and temperatures soaring up to 30 degrees Celsius.

"Opener's BlackFly heralds a new era of aviation. Time and money spent traveling and maintaining infrastructure will be reduced. People will go places they never thought possible," says the company.

A report by Global News suggested that riders of Blackfly do not require a pilot's license to operate it. The only requirement is that those looking to take the Blackfly for a spin will have to take a short flying course and must be over 18-years-old. Several companies like Opener, Joby Aviation and even NASA are in the race to release their own flying cars that will make transportation more efficient and help a certain class of passengers avoid everyday traffic.

(Image: Twitter/@centarusA)