Ford Unveils All-electric F-100 Eluminator With Vintage Styling; Check Features

Ford Motors, on November 3, revived one of its outdated vehicles as it introduced a brand new custom truck featuring the vintage look of the 1978 F-100 pickup truck. The all-electric customised truck, named F-100 Eluminator, has been built by combining the features of the 1978 F-100 and the power of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. The all-wheel-drive concept car also resembles the Mach-E electric in its interior controls and screens. In a tweet shared by Ford, it detailed some of the specifications of the model after its launch at the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas.

Say hello to the F-100 Eluminator electric concept truck. #SEMA2021​



🔘 480 hp​

🔘 634 lb-ft​

🔘 All-wheel drive​

🔘 And alllll electric pic.twitter.com/8ZqERmyeFY — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) November 2, 2021

As per CNBC, the company's motivation behind introducing the vehicle was to showcase its new "e-crate motor". For the unversed, crate motors or engines are the components already assembled by the company and can be bought independently for building, fixing or customizing vehicles. Reportedly, the crate engines built by Ford for this vehicle are already up for sale at its dealerships and online at a retail price of $3,900.

What makes the F-100 Eluminator so special?

Since the vehicle is a crossover of two separate Ford models, it carries the grace of both. With the charm of the 1978 F-100 and the power of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT, the all-electric Eluminator can produce 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque. Reportedly, the power comes out of a twin setup of the Mustang's engine that produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

Reflecting on their creation, Eric Cin, Ford global director of accessories and licensing said in a release, "Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles", CNBC reported. The unveiling of Ford's electric vehicle comes just as the company is planning to launch its another electric powerhouse, the F-150 Lightning pickup by mid-2023.

Ford reportedly collaborated with MLe Racecars and the Roadster Shop for developing this crate motor. A report by CNET suggested that the company is aiming to be a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market as it is aware that the automobile industry is moving towards higher electrification.

Image: Twitter/@Ford