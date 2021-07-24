General Motors Recalls Its Bolt Model Manufactured Between 2017-19 Owing To Fire Incidents

American car manufacturing company, General Motors (GM) on Friday recalled its all-electric Chevrolet Bolt cars following a rare condition battery defect that has been hitting headlines for recent car fires. According to a report by Barrons, the company has recalled about 69,000 cars of which 51,000 are running on the roads of the United States. The company assured the customers to get the replacement of the defective parts whenever it comes to stock.

It's a rare manufacturing defect: GM

According to the automaker, the defects were detected on the models which were manufactured between 2017-2019. It has cited two major and rare manufacturing defects in the batteries which are produced by South Korean company LG Chem. The car manufacturing company has also cautioned its Bolt customers to park their vehicles outside immediately after charging. Also, it advised the customers to avoid overnight charging.

Bolt recall comes after NHTSA issued advisory about recent fires

The American multinational corporation headquartered in Detroit has also advised the Bolt owners to customise car settings to permit a maximum charge of 90 per cent, till the company call for a change. It also advised the customers to charge the vehicle after each use and restrain allowing the charge to dip below 70 miles of available range. The company statement comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued an advisory for the Bolt owners to park their cars outside and away from homes citing recent fire incidents.

GM planning to come with new models of electric vehicles with LG Chem

It is worth noting that this is the second time when the company has recalled its electric based cars. It had called the same model car in November last year after the same issue was raised by several customers. The major blow comes when the company is planning to launch dozens of cars of which several would be based on electricity. The company has already signed several upcoming projects with LG for the production of batteries. According to the company, it has set a goal of ending internal combustion vehicles by 2035.

(Image Credit: AP)