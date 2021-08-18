Here’s All You Need To Know About Tata Tigor EV And How To Pre-book The Electrical Vehicle

Tata Motors is set to dominate the electric car industry with the release of their Nixon Ev and Tigor EV models. The car manufacturing company recently unveiled a brand new Tigor EV Ziptron, which is scheduled to launch on August 31 for the Indian markets. With Tata launching a brand new electrical vehicle, their aim to dominate the country's electric vehicle segment seems achievable. The upcoming car has already created enough buzz for the users who are now trying to gather more information about Tata Tigor EV. Some of the buyers have even been asking specific questions like 'How to pre-book the Tigor EV,' since pre-booking is currently live. Here is everything to know about Tata Tigor EV.

How to pre-book Tata Tigor EV Ziptron?

Tata has confirmed that their potential customers can now start booking this new electric vehicle. All that you need to do is head to a Tata outlet and enquire about the Tigor EV pre-booking. The Tata Tigor EV Ziptron price ranges between ₹13.99 lakh to ₹16.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The customers can make an initial payment of ₹21,000 to confirm their booking. Currently, the car is not on the roads yet. The initial stages of the manufacturing process have already begun and the Indian automotive company is all set for the sale of Tata Tigor EV with the new Ziptron technology.

Tigor EV Specifications

Tata Tigor EV has now been updated with the company’s Ziptron technology which powers the high-voltage 300+ volt permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. The battery and the motor of the car have been covered with an eight-year or 1,60,000-kilometre warranty. This car has seen some noticeable upgrades like a new motor that helps produce 75 hp and 170 Nm of torque, while the new Ziptron technology also makes the car’s battery charge faster and can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in an hour. Other features like a height-adjustable driver’s seat, power-folding ORVMs, a 7.0-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers and four tweeters, push-button start and a new iRA connected car suite with over 30 connected car functions have been added to the car. One can also visit Tata’s official website to see detailed specifications of this car.

