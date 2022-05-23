Hyundai Drives In GRAND I10 NIOS Corporate Edition At Rs 6.28 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has launched GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition with prices starting from Rs 6.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powered by 1.2 litre petrol engine, the new model trim comes with both manual and automatic powertrains.

The five-speed manual variant is priced at Rs 6.28 lakh while the automated manual transmission (AMT) is tagged at Rs 6.97 lakh.

"Hyundai conceptualised the GRAND i10 NIOS for progressive and young new age customers in India. Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the sporty and hi-tech focussed Corporate Edition on the GRAND i10 NIOS to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new age buyers," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg noted.

Based on the Magna trim, the Corporate Edition comes with all black interiors with red colour inserts (Seats, AC Vents and Gear Boot) and other features like 17.14 cm touch screen infotainment with navigation through smartphone mirroring.

It also comes with electric folding ORVM with LED turn indicator on outside mirror as standard.

Image: Hyundai

