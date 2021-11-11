In a major step encouraging a shift towards electric vehicles, India launched the E-Amrit web portal at the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Wednesday. The portal, which mainly focuses on electric vehicles has been developed and is hosted by NITI Aayog as a part of a collaborative knowledge exchange programme with the UK government. It is a part of the Joint Roadmap 2030 signed between the two nations.

NITI Aayog issued a statement on Wednesday stating that E-Amrit is a one-stop destination for all information on electric vehicles and will bust all myths around the adoption of EVs, its purchase, investment opportunities, policy subsidies, and more. Apart from that, E-Amrit will also complement the other initiatives taken up by the Centre on raising awareness concerning electrical vehicles, thereby, further sensitising consumers on the benefits related to the adoption of EVs.

Announcing the launch of the web portal on Twitter, NITI Aayog said that it has been developed for accelerating the e-mobility revolution for India's transportation. NITI Aayog also looks forward to adding more features to the portal and further introducing innovative tools for making it interactive and user-friendly.

The launch was attended by the UK's high-level climate action champion, Nigel Topping, and NITI Aayog adviser Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha. It should be mentioned here that India has set a target of net-zero emission by 2070.

Meanwhile, several countries signed an agreement committing to 100% zero carbon emission. Apart from that, governments, automakers, and others have also pledged 100% zero-emission sales of cars and vans by 2040 globally.

The agreements are a major step toward decarbonising the global automotive industry.

Glasgow Climate Change Conference

The 26th session of the UN's Climate Change Conference which is underway at the Scottish city of Glasgow saw several major discussions on climate change. Several countries participated in the summit including India, the USA, Argentina, Fiji, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates among others.

Speaking at the Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to zero carbon emissions by 2070, appealing to other developed countries for providing necessary finance to developing countries that will help fight climate change, PTI reported.

(Image: PTI)