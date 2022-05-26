Kia EV6 Electric Crossover: Price, Features, Booking Date, India Launch And More

KIA India has introduced its brand new EV6 Electric Crossover which is now open for bookings across the country. Slated for launch on June 2, the car can be booked at a token amount of Rs3 lakh and customers can even book the vehicle through the company's official website. Notably, the car will be sold exclusively across 12 cities through 15 select dealerships across the country.

The wheels of progress must be powered not just by fuel but an inspiration.

Presenting the most inspiring Kia ever - the fully electric Kia EV6.



Kia EV6 price

Since the vehicle will be sold exclusively, it is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the speculations around the price of the all-electric car are high and all of these will be cleared with KIA's official announcement on June 2. The company will stream the launch of the car live on its YouTube channel and will confirm the price there itself. You can watch the live stream in the link below courtesy of Republic.

KIA EV6 features

Starting with its performance, the car's 77.5 kWh batter pack offers a range of 528 kilometers on a single charge and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds. According to the company, its battery can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes thanks to its 800V ultra-high-speed charging capability. It comes with a 350kW charger and offers 3.6 kW of power to run multiple devices inside and outside by attaching a vehicle-to-load connector.

The car has also been introduced with a bold design and equipped with innovative technologies. The EV6 comes with a dual motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) system that promises to deliver superior acceleration and all-weather grip. It also allows passengers to switch between AWD and Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) within 0.4 seconds. Passengers would also get to choose between Normal, Sport and Eco drive modes and the company claims that each mode provides a significant performance change to suit the unique driver interface.

(Image: KIA India)

The vehicle also provides options of remote charging control, remote climate control, surround-view monitoring and the interior is equipped with a 12.3-inch curved driver display screen along with Meridian Premium Sound System with 14 speakers. In addition to the driver display, a 12.3-inch curved touchscreen navigation has also been provided with a wide sunroof. Moreover, the EV6 also comes with eight airbags, a smart power tailgate and reclining seats.