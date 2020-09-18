Kia Sonet Launched In India At Starting Price Of Rs. 6.71 Lakh; Check Specs And Features

Kia Motors India on September 18 launched Sonet SUV with the base model priced at Rs. 6.71 lakhs and going up to Rs. 11.99 lakhs for GTX+. Kia Motors India is offering six variants in four engines for the all-new Sonet that it had first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in February and had unveiled in August at its World Premiere on YouTube. The SUV will compete against cars like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue in the Indian market.

Specifications, price and features

As per Kia Motors, the GT line of Sonet will be available with the performance-oriented 1.0 Turbo petrol engine, 1.2 Smartstream petrol engine, and 1.5 CRDi diesel engine. Kia said Sonet will be offered with a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT. Sonet will boast Kia’s signature designs ‘The Tiger Nose grille’ at the front with tusk-like features and the lighting which instantly creates a tiger's eyeline-like illusion.

Kia Sonet has UVO advanced technology that offers 57 connected features, including AI Voice Command, and OTA map updates. The connected 26.03cm (10.25") HD touchscreen and 10.67cm (4.2") colour display panel makes the cabin look futuristic. Sonet comes with an inbuild BOSE Premium sound system with LED sound mood lights. It has six airbags, front parking sensors and pressure monitor.

"Kia Sonet is inspired by India’s young and passionate culture and hence, we came up with a strong and sporty design," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center, Kia Motors Corporation.

(Image Credit: Kia Motors India/Website)