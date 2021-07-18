Lamborghini Witnessing 'strong' V-shaped Recovery In India; Looks To Break Sales Record

Italian marquee Lamborghini has marked a great year in India in accordance with sales, riding on a V-shaped recovery in demand post-COVID-related disruptions and positive sentiments in view of strong vaccination drive, according to a senior company official.

The company is looking to beat its best-ever performance in the country recorded in 2019 when it sold a total of 52 units. Currently, the company sells a range of super-luxury cars priced between Rs 3.15 crore and Rs 6.33 crore.

Company's growth since 2019

In 2021, the company has recorded over 20 percent growth in its business compared to 2019.

Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said, "What we are seeing is a strong V-shaped recovery, demand rebounding back to the pre-second (COVID) wave level. We are also seeing that there is strong confidence, which is also coming to the market driven by the strong vaccination drive".

Speaking on the company being 'on track' to beat its record of 2019, he informed, "When we look at the first half (H1) of this year, we are already more than 20 percent of the target that we have set for this year."

Referring to H1 of 2019, Agarwal added, "In the H1 of this year we are plus 20 percent in terms of the new order intake, we are plus 20 percent in terms of the customer delivery".

COVID-19 pandemic impact on the company

Despite the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic challenges, he further informed, "It is giving us positive feedback that yes, we are on the right track to having another record year in terms of business performance in the year 2021."

Amid the anticipated third wave of COVID, Agarwal said that the impact of this wave on human lives may be limited because of the strong vaccination drive which is going on, thereby making the outlook bullish.

He added, "I anticipate the segment to have good positive growth...as a brand, we have always maintained a positive growth trajectory, except 2020, where we were hit by supply-side as well as demand-side".

He further informed that Lamborghini India will continue to work in a positive way so as to bring growth to the country and the market.

In conclusion, Agarwal said, "We still see that India offers an incredible opportunity in terms of growth, especially the super-luxury segment as the size of the segment is still very small. It's still in its infancy and we want to focus on doing the right things".

