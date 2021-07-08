Land Rover Defender 90 Confirmed: Check Out The Price, Features And Variants Of This SUV

Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Roer has managed to grab the attention of all the car enthusiasts with their latest Land Rover Defender 90. They have confirmed that the car is available in showrooms now and the base model ex-showroom price starts from Rs 76.57 lakh onwards. The makers of this luxury SUV have given their users a total of three different variants to choose from. They include standard, X-Dynamic and Defender X variants and a couple of engine options including 2.0- and 3.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel variants. Apart from this, a number of other Jaguar Land Rover Defender 90 features have been released by the makers. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about this new Land Rover Defender 90 price and features.

New Defender 90. Now in India.

Offering unstoppable all-terrain performance, new-age connectivity & optional front central jump seat, New Defender 90 is capable of great things. This is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made.

Know more: https://t.co/qdPeO3Vsvv pic.twitter.com/3Q7GTdIpXU — Land Rover India (@landroverindia) July 8, 2021

Land Rover Defender 90 Price, Features and more

Jaguar Land Rover Defender 90 will be installed with a six-seat that has been installed because of the vehicle's innovative front central jump seat, according to the Jaguar Land Rover. This new car will also be packed with a Pivi infotainment system with an interactive interface. This system is supposed to be powered by a backup battery of its own. A statement was released during the car’s press release. The statement read, "Advanced software-over the-air updates also ensure customers benefit from the latest software at all times, wherever they are in the world,". Apart from this, Land Rover Defender 90 price(ex-showroom price in India) has been set at Rs 76.57 lakh and can go up till Rs 1.12 crore for their Defender X model and the 3.0 diesel engine.

Land Rover Defender 90will be available in three different engine options and all of these variants will be equipped with four-wheel drive. The base engine unit that is available includes a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol that is capable of producing around 300hp and 400Nm of torque. The next variant that is available to buy in the Land Rover 90 is a bigger 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that has the capability to produce a much powerful 400hp and 550Nm. The next variant of the engine that is available includes a diesel engine that is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder unit capable of producing 300hp and 650Nm. The car will also feature a new 8-speed automatic gearbox in all the variants released for Jaguar Land Rover 90. The car can be booked from the showroom currently, but the makers confirmed that the car delivery process will start by 2022.