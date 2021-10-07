'Made In India' Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched; Check Starting Price, Specs & More

Mercedes-Benz has now launched its new-generation S-Class which is made in India. Prior to the release of this model, Mercedes-Benz was only offering a fully imported model of the S-Class which was priced at Rs. 2.17 crore and Rs. 2.19 crore for the S 400d and the S 450d respectively. With an even price tag than before, the new S-Class will give tough competition to BMW 7-Series and the Audi A8 in the Indian market. One of the most prominent changes in the car includes a new multi-beam LED headlamps that offers ultra range high beams with about 650 metres of illumination. Mercedes-Benz has also increased the length and width of the car by 34 mm. The German car manufacturer has also made a significant, 51 mm growth in the car’s wheelbase.

Ranging from top of the class features to comfort and luxury like never before, experience sophistication in the new S-Class. With technology that brings the ultimate Mercedes-Benz experience, enjoy a Star that cares for what matters and is proudly made in India. #NewSClass pic.twitter.com/yodbhmfAue — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) October 7, 2021

2021 Mercedes-Benz-S Class features

The latest Mercedes-Benz S 450 is powered by a 3-litre, 6-cylinder, turbocharged engine that is capable of producing 366bhp and 500Nm of torque. The S-Class diesel variant’s engine unit is made up of a 3-litre in-line 6-cylinder, diesel engine that has the ability to produce 285bhp and 600Nm of torque. Both the engines are launched with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a 4matic all-wheel drive.

Makers have even paid a lot of thought into the car’s interiors by adding captivating features including 64 LED ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, panoramic sliding sunroof, Burmester high-end 3D sound system with 15 speakers, ambient lighting using 263 optics LED lights for the cabin. The latest 12.8-inch infotainment system is loaded with the latest-gen MBUX system. Makers have also paid a lot of attention to the car’s safety features and have added several features including 10 airbags, Mercedes' Pre-Safe package and pedestrian protection with the active bonnet, 360-degree camera and more

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class price

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class price listing starts at Rs. 1.57 crore, ex-showroom for the S350 petrol variant of the car. The price for the S 450 trim will start from Rs. 1.62 crore. Well, these prices might seem a bit high for a car but the S-Class has seen a significant cut in its price when compared to the imported models started at Rs. 2 crores and went much higher than that for the top terms. More details about the car’s availability and bookings are supposed to release soon.