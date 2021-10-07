Last Updated:

'Made In India' Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launched; Check Starting Price, Specs & More

Mercedes-Benz-S Class 2021 model has now been launched and the users are curious to learn more about the car. here is all we know about its pricing and features

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Mercedes

Image: Mercedes-benz Facebook


Mercedes-Benz has now launched its new-generation S-Class which is made in India. Prior to the release of this model, Mercedes-Benz was only offering a fully imported model of the S-Class which was priced at Rs. 2.17 crore and Rs. 2.19 crore for the S 400d and the S 450d respectively. With an even price tag than before, the new S-Class will give tough competition to BMW 7-Series and the Audi A8 in the Indian market. One of the most prominent changes in the car includes a new multi-beam LED headlamps that offers ultra range high beams with about 650 metres of illumination. Mercedes-Benz has also increased the length and width of the car by 34 mm. The German car manufacturer has also made a significant, 51 mm growth in the car’s wheelbase.

2021 Mercedes-Benz-S Class features

The latest Mercedes-Benz S 450 is powered by a 3-litre, 6-cylinder, turbocharged engine that is capable of producing 366bhp and 500Nm of torque. The S-Class diesel variant’s engine unit is made up of a 3-litre in-line 6-cylinder, diesel engine that has the ability to produce 285bhp and 600Nm of torque. Both the engines are launched with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a 4matic all-wheel drive. 

READ | Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk fined for speeding in his £100k Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Makers have even paid a lot of thought into the car’s interiors by adding captivating features including 64 LED ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, panoramic sliding sunroof, Burmester high-end 3D sound system with 15 speakers, ambient lighting using 263 optics LED lights for the cabin. The latest 12.8-inch infotainment system is loaded with the latest-gen MBUX system. Makers have also paid a lot of attention to the car’s safety features and have added several features including 10 airbags, Mercedes' Pre-Safe package and pedestrian protection with the active bonnet, 360-degree camera and more

READ | Mercedes-Benz US 'accidentally' leaks confidential data of 1,000 customers: Report

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class price

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class price listing starts at Rs. 1.57 crore, ex-showroom for the S350 petrol variant of the car. The price for the  S 450 trim will start from  Rs. 1.62 crore. Well, these prices might seem a bit high for a car but the S-Class has seen a significant cut in its price when compared to the imported models started at Rs. 2 crores and went much higher than that for the top terms. More details about the car’s availability and bookings are supposed to release soon.

READ | Mercedes-Benz introduces Car-to-X communication system to alert drivers for road hazards
READ | Mercedes-Benz reveals new 'thought-controlled' AVTR concept car at IAA 2021
READ | German environmental group files lawsuits against automobile giants BMW, Mercedes-Benz
Tags: Mercedes, Made in India, S-Class
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND