Mahindra Bolero Neo Specifications And Price In India: Know More About This Upcoming SUV

Mahindra has been on the top of their game to introduce the Indian automotive industry. They have recently announced the new Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV and have also released a lot of information about this new car model that is being released soon. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price has been set for ₹8.48 lakh (ex-showroom, India). According to the experts, this new Mahindra Bolero Neo is a facelift version of the TUV 300. This was done because the TUV 300 was later scrapped off from the market due to the new BS6 engine-related issues. Because of this announcement, the users have been trying to find some more information about the new Mahindra Bolero Neo specification. To help these users, here is all the information about the upcoming Mahindra car.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Specifications

No specific changes have been released by the makers regarding this new Mahindra Bolero Neo. One major change that the model includes is the upgrade from BS4 to BS6. When comparing the new Mahindra Bolero Neo to TUV 300, the basic shape of both cars is very similar. But the new Bolero Neo will have some new design elements which give it a more modern look than before. Keep in mind that the makers have not made any technical changes to the car when comparing it to the TUV 300. The car is going to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. This power unit has the capacity to create 99 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of peak torque between 1,750 rpm and 2,250 rpm.

Other modern additions include a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is loaded with BlueSense technology. Other features that are being offered with this SUV include cruise control, keyless entry, Eco driving mode, electronic start-stop. automatic AC, steering mounted controls, driver-seat height adjustment, dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, reverse parking camera, cornering brake control and other features. The Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, Veejay Nakra said that the Bolero brand has witnessed strong loyalty and ruled Indian roads for over two decades now. Mahindra has managed to combine the customers’ affinity towards brand Bolero with these new features that are being released with this SUV. He also added that the addition of Bolero Neo to the Bolero SUV brand portfolio will help Mahindra retain Bolero amongst the top 10 selling SUVs in the country.