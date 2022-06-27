Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV To Be Launched Today At 5:30 PM; Check Design, Features & Price

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to launch its iconic Scorpio SUV in India today, June 27 at 5:30 pm. Dubbed as the "Big Daddy of SUVs", the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will have a new design and major changes. The images shared by the car manufacturing company display that the new Mahindra SUV's exterior will have a muscular silhouette and a bold front fascia, backed by twin-pod LED headlamps, fog lights, and curved LED DRLS. There are other new features that Mahindra will be sporting in today's launch. Below we have mentioned everything you need to know about design, features, and price.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Features

This time, Mahindra will launch its latest version of Scrpoio with a broad variety of features. The new 2022 model of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will not only come with a muscular silhouette and bold front fascia, but the SUV will also have a six-slat chrome-finished grille, which will sit on multi-spoke alloy wheels and will have the logo of the company. Speaking about the dimensions, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be 4662 mm in length, 1197 mm in width, and 1870 mm in height. The wheelbase of the new SUV will be 2,750 mm.

Moreover, the interior of the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N will have a cabin with a revamped design and a large touchscreen infotainment system along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, vertical air-con vents, and an AdrenoX user interface. Furthermore, the high-end Mahindra Scorpio will have a 3D sound system, along with dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, and multiple drive modes, among other features.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra Scroprio tweeted, "Witness the debut of a superstar. The all-new Scorpio-N arrives on June 27th, at 5:30 PM. Tune in for the world premiere of "The BigDaddy of SUVs."

Witness the debut of a superstar. The All-New Scorpio-N arrives on 27th June, 5:30 PM. Tune in for the world premiere of #TheBigDaddyOfSUVs



Know more: https://t.co/1Le3UwbTe6 pic.twitter.com/bjZI6O2Pig — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) June 25, 2022

Mahindra Scorpio-N price in India

As per media reports, it is expected that the price of the new Scorpio-N will be more than the current generation Scorpio. However, in India, the Scroprio-N price will likely be somewhere between Rs 13.65 lakh and Rs 19 lakh for the top-spec variant.

Engine and transmission

The new car will come equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 2,2-liter four-cylinder diesel engine. The buyers may be expected that both the engines will come mated with a six-speed manual and automaticity transmission units. The top variant may also have an AWD system.

Image: Twitter/@Renuks