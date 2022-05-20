Mahindra Unveils New Scorpio-N Slated For Launch On June 27; Check Images And Features

Mahindra Group, on May 20, announced the brand name of its much-awaited project codename Z101 as Scorpio-N. The new Mahindra Scorpio N is slated for launch in India on June 27 with improved performance and enhanced features. The company also announced that its iconic Scorpio which has undergone several stages of evolution in 20 years will continue to sell as Scorpio Classic.

Price and features of the new Mahindra Scorpio N

(Image: Mahindra & Mahindra)

The brand new Scorpio N will make its debut in India on June 27 and its price will be revealed on the same day. As for its features, the vehicle will be available in both petrol and diesel variants and will sport a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine. Moreover, it will offer a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and a 4x4 option, which Mahindra said aligns with its adventure capabilities. It is also expected to launch with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options and a four-wheel-drive system in both variants.

Equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, the vehicle also sports dual-pod LED headlamps along with a huge panoramic sunroof. Build to have a bolder look, Scorpio N has been presented with six slats on its front grille having the Mahindra logo at the center. The hood of the vehicle has also been modified to provide it with an SUV look and is equipped with newly designed C-shaped LED fog lights.

(Image: Mahindra & Mahindra)

While the interior of the vehicle is still little known, one can expect it to boast advanced technological features such as an infotainment system, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, 360-degree camera view, and many more. Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said as per the official press release, "The All-New Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again. With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible".