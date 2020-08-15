Mahindra Unveils Second-generation Thar; Check Specifications & Launch Date

The new generation Mahindra Thar finally made its formal appearance after days high anticipation from adventure lovers. While the second generation off-roader has many design changes, it’s overall body silhouette remains the same as its predecessor. In terms of features, it is more advanced and technically different from the first generation.

The new-gen car is available with a new BS6-compliant diesel engine and an all-new petrol power plant, the latter being the first for the SUV. As per Mahindra, the new car is set to launch on October 2 this year, with the bookings commencing on the same day. The company also announced that they would be offering it in two variants, AX (Adventure) and LX (Lifestyle) series.

Design

In terms of design, the new vehicle carries the body silhouette of its predecessor and retains some of its characteristics like round headlamps and vertical slat grille. In addition, the car also gets a front bumper raised fenders, a new design for 18-inch alloy wheels, redesigned taillights, and new rear bumper with silver insert.

Also, in a first, the second-gen model has front-facing seats instead of the usual side facing seating layout. In another new change, Mahindra is offering the car with a choice between three rooftops -- hardtop, convertible top, and soft top.

Interior features

The car comes with an all-black interior layout. The new SUV is also more feature-rich than the predecessor; it gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone and smartwatch connectivity, semi-digital instrument console with a multi-information display, steering mounted controls, AC, cruise control, key-less entry, etc.

Specs

There has been an improvement in safety features. The safety equipment on the SUV now includes dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system, etc. in addition to touchscreen wheel angle torque roll pitch. The new generation Thar is available with a choice between 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. As per Mahindra, the car’s price would be revealed on October 2. However, experts are speculating its price to start from Rs. 10 lakh onwards.

