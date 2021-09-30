Mahindra XUV700 Booking Date Announced; Check All Variants Pricing And Specifications

Mahindra has been one of the top automobile manufacturers for Indian customers. The company’s XUV segment has been one of the most successful models released, and Mahindra has already launched a new variant. Recent updates from the Indian automotive manufactures brings in a full list of Mahindra XUV700 prices for the Indian community. The automobile tech geeks have now picked it up, and they have been trying to learn more about the pricing of XUV700. Here is a full list of XUV700 prices released by Mahindra.

On 7th Oct, your anticipation will turn into an adrenaline-packed reality! But you can give yourself a headstart by adding the #XUV700 to your cart and then booking India's most authentic SUV in just a single click, once bookings open. So, wait no further. https://t.co/dJMq5XQH1w pic.twitter.com/wBTlyinDHa — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) September 30, 2021

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Price

Mahindra XUV700 MX: ₹ 11.99 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹ 12.49 lakh for the diesel variant

Mahindra XUV700 AX3 MT: ₹ 13.99 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹ 14.59 for the diesel variant

Mahindra XUV700 AX3 AT: ₹ 15.59 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹ 16.19 lakh for the diesel variant

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 MT: ₹ 14. 99 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹ 16.59 lakh for the diesel variant

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AT: ₹ 15.99 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹ 17.19 lakh for the diesel variant

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 MT: ₹ 17.59 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹ 18.19 lakh for the diesel variant

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT: ₹ 19.19 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹ 19.79 lakh for the diesel variant

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT (O): ₹ 20.99 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹ 21.59 lakh for the diesel variant

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT AWD: ₹ 21.09 lakh for the diesel variant

Mahindra XUV700 Specifications

Makers have set the Mahindra XUV release date as October 7, and the first batch of deliverables will go out by October 10. Several new features of the new offering from Mahindra include AdrenoX car tech, Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, smart door handles, 360 surround view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake and wireless charging. Apart from this, Mahindra XUV 700 is current;y offered in 5 and 7-seater options. The car is powered by a 2.2-litre capable of creating 153 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Here are some posts to show the interior of the car.

