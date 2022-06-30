Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 To Launch Today: Here's Everything We Know About The SUV So Far

Maruti Suzuki is all set to release the new Brezza 2022 today, at 12 PM noon. Ahead of the official launch, people are excited to know about the features of the vehicle, along with its price. Here is a roundup of all the information available about the new Brezza 2022.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza specs

As teased by the company, the new Brezza is expected to come with a revamped design with respect to the interiors and the exterior of the vehicle. Under the hood, Brezza will feature a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine coupled with a mild-hybrid motor that can produce up to 103 PS of power and 137 Nm of torque.

Along with that, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 will offer two transmission options - five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission. In total, the company could launch 10 variants of the new vehicle, out of which, seven are believed to come with manual transmission and three with automatic transmission.

What we've already seen in teasers from the company are new all-LED headlamps with C-shaped LED lights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and new dual-tone alloy wheels. Talking about the panel controls, the new vehicle is expected to feature a 9-inch infotainment display called Smartplay Pro+ and a heads-up display. Customers will also get a 360-degree camera to monitor the space around the vehicle.

It is important to note that Brezza 2022 could be Maruti Suzuki's first car to get an electric sunroof. Additionally, it will also be equipped with Suzuki Connect suite of connectivity features that will enable people to use voice assistants for remote operations.

Maruti Suzuki brezza 2022 bookings

Bookings for the new Brezza 2022 have been open for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza price

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza might be available at a starting price of Rs. 8.5 lakh. More details about the Maruti Suzuki Brezza on-road price will appear with the launch of the vehicle at 12 PM noon today. Those who are interested in watching the launch event can tune in to the MSArenaOfficial YouTube channel at the given time. One can watch the launch event by clicking on the video below as well.