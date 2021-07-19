Maruti Suzuki To Launch Its First Electric Vehicle In India By 2025; Work In Progress

Japanese auto company Suzuki Motor Corp is now set to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market by 2025. Suzuki, which operates in partnership with Maruti in India is likely to launch its first EV in the country, as it is the company’s biggest stronghold, Nikkei reported on Monday. A test mule of an electric Suzuki India four-wheeler was spotted in India earlier this month.

Suzuki to launch its first electric vehicle in India

Maruti Suzuki, which has been India’s best selling car company will now launch its first EV. According to reports, the all-electric compact model will be available first in the Indian market by 2025. Suzuki India which works in partnership with the Indian company plans to launch it first in India, before entering other markets.

According to reports, the compact EV will cost somewhere around the Rs 10-11 lakh mark after government subsidies are taken into account. A Suzuki spokesperson had earlier said that the company will soon enter the EV market and will also work on ‘strong’ hybrid cars for the Indian consumer. The company currently dominates the compact car segment in India and will look to bolster the same with its new hybrid entries.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki’s top-seller compact four-wheelers include Alto, WagonR, Baleno and Swift. Owing to the success, there is no reason to not believe that the first Suzuki Electric Vehicle wouldn’t be in this segment. The company would test the waters in India before launching the EV in its home market Japan and Europe. The auto market will be keen on the development as the EV market in India remains to be explored. Despite electric vehicles introduction is catching on, factors like high prices and range anxiety have been limiting the market.

Suzuki Electric Vehicle spotted in India

Furthermore, a test mule of a Suzuki Electric Vehicle was spotted earlier this month in India. The car was seen without any camouflage and resembled the basic look of the Wagon R model. The automaker had been testing the Japanese market Wagon R Electric Kei car during the development phase for some time now. The same model was seen on the roads on multiple occasions. However, now a new model based on the current-generation India-spec Wagon R was seen being tested on the road.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH/ PTI