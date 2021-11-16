McLaren Issues Official Statement On 'Audi Buyout', Says News 'wholly Inaccurate'

British automotive manufacturer McLaren has refuted as 'inaccurate' the news of the company being bought by Audi. On Monday, McLaren released a statement saying, “McLaren Group is aware of a news media report stating it has been sold to Audi. This is wholly inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the story removed”.

“McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group,” the statement added.

McLaren's statement comes after a report by Autocar claimed that Audi had purchased the McLaren Group and would take complete control of the company's road and racing operations, including the McLaren Formula One team. The announcement had set the internet's F1 community blazing. While the majority of people were concerned about losing the McLaren name from Formula One, others welcomed the change in ownership since it would result in increased investment. In terms of Formula One, the agreement would have provided the Volkswagen Group, which owns Audi, direct access to the sport. However, McLaren has dismissed the report as a rumour.

Volkswagen considering partnership with McLaren or Red Bull: Report

Volkswagen, Audi's parent company, is said to be in negotiations with Formula One about a future entrance. F1 expects that the introduction of its next set of engine regulations in 2025 will persuade the manufacturer to participate. According to Motorsport.com, Volkswagen is considering a partnership with either McLaren or Red Bull, with an Audi entry with McLaren or a Porsche entry with Red Bull. McLaren Automotive is a British car manufacturer situated in Woking, England, at the McLaren Technology Centre. The company's principal products are supercars, which are built in-house in dedicated production facilities.

McLaren Automotive became a wholly-owned part of the McLaren Group in July 2017. The F1 was McLaren's first purpose-built road automobile. McLaren introduced its current three-tier product structure in 2015, with the Sports, Super, and Ultimate Series differentiating its range of automobiles. Audi AG is a German luxury automobile manufacturer located in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Germany. Audi produces vehicles in nine production facilities across the world as a subsidiary of its parent business, the Volkswagen Group.

(Image: Unsplash)