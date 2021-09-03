Mercedes-Benz Introduces Car-to-X Communication System To Alert Drivers For Road Hazards

Mercedes-Benz, a German automotive brand headquartered in Germany that produces luxury vehicles and commercial vehicles, in its latest update has integrated a new pothole alert function to its “Car-to-X" communication system. According to the automobile company, the newly inducted technology enables the drivers to receive real-time warnings about potential dangers on the road. In order to receive the warning alerts, the driver needs to create a “Mercedes me" account and then need to activate it from the control panel installed at the steering. The company, in its latest announcement, said that potholes are a real safety hazard that can cause damage to a vehicle’s tires or suspension.

Mercedes alerting drivers would provide an ample amount of time to avoid mishaps

Citing the reason of "safety first" behind the integration of the latest technology, the company claimed this would help the driver to provide ample amount of time for drivers to avoid any misfortune. According to Dr Christian Weiss, Car-to-X communication is the “radio-based exchange of information between vehicles, as well as between vehicles and traffic infrastructure.” The system will obtain information from points outside of the driver’s field of vision. This will make the driver aware of any hazards that they may encounter later on in their route. For example, the system can warn the driver of emergency vehicles that are approaching from behind or from the side. Each and every vehicle with Car-to-X Communication can receive and send warnings.

"When the driver approaches the danger spot, there is an audible and visual warning. This allows the driver enough time to prepare for the situation by adjusting their driving habits. Developers hope that this will keep the flow traffic-free and efficient. Car-to-X Communication can also network with traffic infrastructure like traffic lights. They also plan to seek cooperation from other vehicle manufacturers. Car-to-X Communication will be more effective if the information network is tightened. Mercedes-Benz hopes to enhance safety, comfort and efficiency with this technology," the luxury car making company explained in a statement released in its Blogspot.

Mercedes-Benz US 'accidentally' leaks confidential data of 1,000 customers

Earlier in June this year, Mercedes-Benz accidentally leaked the confidential data of at least 1,000 buyers and interested purchasers. The information breach occurred for the customer data recorded with the corporation between January 2014 and June 2017. The luxury carmaker inadvertently made the customers’ credit scores, driver's license and social security numbers, and credit card information accessible on the cloud storage platform. Although, the luxury carmaker stated that none of the personal information was maliciously used or compromised. According to multiple reports, Mercedes told the customers that fell victim to the breach with respect to their credit card information, driver's license number, and SSN that it will be giving them a two-year complimentary subscription to the credit monitoring service, reassuring that none of the information was compromised and no files were accessed.

