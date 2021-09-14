Mercedes-Benz Reveals New 'thought-controlled' AVTR Concept Car At IAA 2021

Mercedes-Benz has been on the top of their game to make a car that can be controlled by your thoughts. The German car manufactures are planning to make this surreal idea a reality with the help of their AVTR concept car that uses the 'Brain-Computer Interface'. This technology allows the car to read the driver’s thoughts and get commands to drive the car. Keep in mind that this is still a concept car, and Mercedes Benz just unveiled this latest version of the AVTR concept car during the IAA 2021 show in Munich, Germany.

They have also created a page on their official website explaining the aim behind releasing this car. The car’s page gives more information about the Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept car’s specifications. We have listed all the specifications of the said vehicle, read on to know more.

Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept car battery life and efficiency

According to the information given out by the German car manufacturer, the car is going to have a power of more than 350kW. They claim that the car’s battery capacity is “exponentially high” with a 110kWhr capacity. This would be very beneficial for the Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept by giving it a range of more than 700km. According to the information about the charging capability of the car, it can be charged in 15 minutes.

The car is also going to be loaded with technology to collect all the energy by recuperating the roll-out and braking of the car. This helps to charge the high-voltage battery can with higher efficiency than established systems. The interaction system of this car is also a bit different than expected.

More about Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept car

The users are required to start the car by placing their hand on the centre console which is right next to the driver’s seat. To explain how the car reads the driver’s thoughts, manufacturers said, “The Vision AVTR thus establishes a biometric connection with the driver and increases his awareness of the environment.” The car has a design that has been heavily inspired by the movie, Avatar. Mercedes-Benz Design team also confirmed to work with the Avatar team for coming up with this concept car. More information about this car is expected to be released by the German car manufactures soon.

