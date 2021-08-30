MG Motor Announces First Woman Paralympic Medalist Deepa Malik To Voice AI Assistance

MG Motor India which aims at delivering a unique voice experience with a personal AI assistant in the upcoming SUV – MG Astor – has announced that the voice will be powered by Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Deepa Malik. In a tweet, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, Rajeev Chaba said that they are 'excited' to 'introduce the voice behind the soon-to-be-launched SUV'. Deepa who is known as 'The Woman on Wheels' has achieved several milestones and has been encouraging the current Indian contingents in Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

We're excited to introduce the voice behind the soon-to-be-launched SUV, MG Astor and it is none other than Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Dr. Deepa Malik. #theAIAffair #MGAstor@DeepaAthlete @MGMotorIn pic.twitter.com/8ZnGuPSkJy — Rajeev Chaba (@rajeev_chaba) August 26, 2021

While talking about Deepa, the MG Motor President described her as 'the epitome of women empowerment and that her voice in Astor is a message for everyone to be unstoppable'.

Deepa Malik - The first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games

Deepa became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games by winning the silver medal in shot put at the Rio Paralympics 2016. She competed in many other Paralympics events like Javelin Throw, Discuss Throw, Swimming and Motorcycling. India is currently witnessing a successful time in the Paralympics 2020 event in Tokyo.

Sharing her thoughts on Paralympic Games 2020 that earlier got delayed Deepa recently said, “The current set of athletes have become accustomed to the new normal. In the last two years they have been training, winning their games and securing their rankings on top three positions despite the COVID-19 challenges. I am really keeping my fingers crossed and I wish all the best to Devendra it was wonderful to win a medal alongside him in Rio Olympics. I'm rooting for every athlete.”

Deepa Malik's special message to current paralympic medalists

Talking to Republic Media Network, Malik asserted, "I am in a very big happy problem out here- where to go? I mean if I go to this venue, the medal comes from the other venue and I rush to that venue which is an hour and a half away. I hear that another medal has come from this venue so, I am a very proud President of the Paralympic Committee of India today."