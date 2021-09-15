MG Motor India Unveils Astor SUV With A-DAS, Bookings From Sep 19; Check Price & Features

The English automobile manufacturer, Morris Garages (MG) have been dominating the Indian automobile industry with their SUVs. They have confirmed the launch of a new MG Astor with the personal AI assistant and Autonomous Level 2 technology in India. Recent updates about this upcoming mid-sized SUV confirms that the MG Astor Booking Date will start from September 19, 2021. The same updates given out by MG confirms that the car will also be available to see in the showroom from the same day. It is exciting to see MG release another SUV after filling up their car roaster with models like MG Hector, MG Gloster, and MG ZS EV in India.

Booking Date for MG Astor SUV unveiled

The MG Astor SUV is supposed to be powered by 163PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India released all the details about this upcoming mid-ranged SUV. While nothing official has been released about MG Astor price in India, industry experts suggest a price range of ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh. The MG Astor Booking Date has been fixed as September 19 and the users can directly reach an MG showroom to book their MG Astor. An online booking option will also be made available on MG’s official website. Apart from this, here is also a list of MG Astor specifications released till now.

MG Astor Features

The makers had released an official statement about this car which confirmed that their upcoming MG Astor will provide a smarter and safer driving experience with the help of this new AI technology. The car has been named after Raytheon Sentinel, ground surveillance and airborne battlefield aircraft, which was formerly used by the Royal Air Force, United Kingdom.

Other additional features of the car include a mid-range radar and a multi-purpose camera supported by Advanced Driver-Assistance System, MG Astor AI Assistant to use safety features like collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, lane departure warning, rear-driver assist, auto braking and smart headlamp control. More information is supposed to be released by MG in the upcoming days.

Image: @CarIndia/ Twitter