Mike Tyson's Ultra-rare Ferrari F50 From '90s Auctioned For THIS Whopping Amount

Celebrities from various industries, including sports, TV, music, and Hollywood movies, all appear to have one thing in common- they enjoy splurging money on expensive supercars. Ferrari, with its prancing horse insignia, is one of the most well-known names in the world of fast vehicles and is regarded highly aspirational. In 1996, boxing great Mike Tyson bought an ultra-rare Ferrari F50 which was limited to just 349 units, and out of these, 55 were reserved for the US market, as per Mirror.

Mike Tyson's Ferrari from reign sold for over $4 million

After serving Mike Tyson, Ferrari F50 was recently put on auction and interestingly, it managed to raise a whopping amount of 4.2 million USD, which is more than Rs 33 crore. The Ferrari F50 (Type F130) is a mid-engine sports car manufactured by the Italian automobile manufacturer from 1995 to 1997. Introduced in 1995, the car is a two-door, two-seat Targa top. The car is powered by a 4.7 L naturally aspirated Tipo F130B 60-valve V12 engine that was developed from the 3.5 L V12 used in the 1990 Ferrari 641 Formula One car. The car's design is an evolution of the 1989 Ferrari Mythos concept car.

Cars of the Future defined Just Listed: Mike Tyson’s 1995 Ferrari F50 https://t.co/wWn6re2QCB pic.twitter.com/p80DobXyae — Classic Collision (@classicollision) February 22, 2017

Mike Tyson to make his debut in Indian cinema with Liger

On the professional front, Mike Tyson is all set to mark his acting debut in Indian cinema with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer film Liger. The American legend will be playing a very important role in the Puri Jagannadh directorial.

Liger also stars Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. After facing multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is set to hit theatres on August 25.