Musk Says Tesla 'concerned' About Bankruptcy; Calls New Plants 'gigantic Money Furnaces'

In a fresh challenge for Tesla, CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the company is “overwhelmingly” concerned about not going bankrupt. In an interview with the Tesla owners group, published this week, the billionaire made the revelation as Tesla continues to face billions of dollars in losses from its new plants along with other supply chain problems and the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.

"The past two years have been an absolute nightmare of supply chain interruptions, one thing after another," Musk said, adding, “We're not out of it yet. That's overwhelmingly our concern is how do we keep the factories operating so we can pay people and not go bankrupt."

Musk’s remarks came as Tesla moves to end its most difficult quarter with regards to its finances, in over two years, CNN reported. It is to note that the electric car maker’s factory in Shanghai was shut was weeks due to COVID-19-related lockdowns in the city. In the same interview, Musk revealed that the two factories opened in the quarter in Germany and Texas, are costing the company billions of dollars in losses because of issues in the supply chain. He said that the challenges in supply chains have left Tesla with “puny” output so far.

However, in the interview recorded on May 31 and released on Wednesday, Musk went on to say, “This is all going to get fixed real fast.” “Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now. There's a giant roaring sound which is the sound of money on fire. Bigger than a dumpster [fire]. A dumpster is too small. Berlin and Austin are losing billions of dollars right now. There's a ton of expense and hardly any output," Musk added.

Shanghai shutdown ‘very, very difficult' for Tesla

Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, tough restrictions were imposed on the movement of people and materials in the manufacturing and shipping hub of Shanghai. In the same interview, Musk said that the shutdown of Shanghai was “very, very difficult" for Tesla with the company reportedly halting most of its production at its ‘gigafactory’ for several weeks.

Just last week, Tesla raised the price of its whole range of cars in the United States by nearly 5% owing to the increase in the cost of raw materials such as aluminium and lithium. This week, Tesla's CEO had also said that the company had planned to hed 3.5% of its global workers after expressing a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

(Image: AP)