Last Updated:

Netizens’ Laud New Mahindra 'twin Peak' Logo, Call It ‘mega, Magnificent & Magnanimous’

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced that will be sporting a new logo for their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) range. Twitter reacts to the design change.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Mahindra

Twitter


Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday announced that will be sporting a new logo for their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) range. The 'Twin Peak' logo which symbolises the letter 'M' was designed by Vice President and Chief Design Officer, M&M, Pratap Bose. Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra teased the logo in a tweet and since then it has garnered a lot of attention. Twitteratis had some unique things to say about it. Read below to know more

About Mahindra & Mahindra's new logo

Speaking on the design concept Pratap Bose stated, "The idea behind the visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you. It brings a fresh dynamism as an exciting new era unfolds. The 2 M’s within the logo symbolize an expansive and exciting future that is based on a solid heritage."

READ | Anand Mahindra requests PM Modi for 'commemorative coins' depicting Neeraj Chopra

Anand Mahindra also tweeted about the logo change and opinioned that this looked more than just a new logo. He added, "It's a new us. We want you to join us as we are #ExploreTheImpossible."

READ | Anand Mahindra's 'Baahubali' reference to laud Neeraj Chopra's heroic throw goes viral

Twitter's reaction to new logo

The social media seemed to like the new design and were excited to have M&M sport it in their upcoming XUV700 which remains a favourite among netizens because of its robust build and insane power capacity.

This user had some substantial things to say about the brand and its new logo

While this Twitterati definitely appreciated the brand but raised some concerns regarding the service department.

This user really appreciated the 'M' depicted in the logo and had an analysis-ready for it.

This Twitterati congratulated M&M for their new expedition and hoped for thrilling experiences that the car manufacturer provided through their products.

(Image Credits - Twitter)

READ | Anand Mahindra debuts M&M's new 'Twin Peaks' logo for SUV range before mega XUV700 unveil
READ | Russian 'influencer' drives car with girlfriend tied to roof for 'trust test' stunt
READ | Gujarat diamond merchant promises Rs 11 lakh, car for Indian women's hockey team
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND