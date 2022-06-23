Tata Nexon EV Catches Fire In Mumbai, Ola CEO Reacts; 'EV Fires Will Happen'

As Ola continues to receive backlash over the recent electric scooter fire incidents, a new incident of an electric car on fire has now surfaced. In an incident, a Tata Nexon EV caught fire in the Vasai West area in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As the video of the electric compact SUV on fire emerged, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal came forward to claim that it was normal for electric vehicles (EV) to catch fire.

A video of a Tata Nexon EV on fire has now emerged. In the video, the electric compact SUV is seen completely destroyed in the fire. The fire was controlled on time, and no cases of injuries were reported. The video of the car fire is now doing rounds on social media.

Ola CEO speaks on EV's catching fire

Following the incident, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal made a strong comment on social media as he called incidents of EVs catching fire a ‘global phenomenon’. Retweeting the video of the vehicle fire on Twitter, Aggarwal on Thursday said that EV fires were common and it happens in vehicles made by international companies as well. He further claimed that the frequency of EV fires was less compared to those of ICE vehicles.

In case you missed it @hormazdsorabjee 🤔



EV fires will happen. Happens in all global products too. EV fires are much less frequent than ICE fires. https://t.co/gGowsWTKZV — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 23, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Aggarwal shared a clip of a Tata Nexon EV which caught fire in Mumbai and wrote, "EV fires will happen. Happens in all global products too. EV fires are much less frequent than ICE fires.” The tweet from the Ola CEO came as his company is facing backlash for multiple incidents of fires. Several Ola users have reported multiple complaints in the company’s scooters, which was launched last year.

Ola Electric might be planning to recall S1 Pro electric scooters

Since its launch, the Ola S1 Pro scooters have been in the news for several reasons. Before the first batch of the scooter was delivered, enthusiasts and customers were excited to get their hands on the vehicle. However, as the number of deliveries increased, the number of people facing issues with their Ola S1 Pro scooters also increased.

Earlier in April, Ola Electric issued a recall of about 1,400 S1 Pro models. This had come after one of the scooters from the specific batch that was recalled, burst in flames while parked on the roadside in a busy area in Pune. The company termed it an “isolated” incident and later recalled the scooters.

Image: TWITTER/ INSTA