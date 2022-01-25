Ola To Launch Electric Cars Soon? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Shares Car Design On Twitter; See

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal has been hinting at the introduction of Ola Electric cars, which has left people intrigued. Last year, the ride-hailing service aggregator company, ventured into the electric vehicle manufacturing sector and is already producing almost 1,000 units of its S1 and S1 Pro-electric scooters per day, which has received a good response. The company is now trying to get into the electric car market. Ola's CEO has indicated that the business plans to release the electric car by 2023.

On Twitter, Aggarwal responded to a tweet of a person who bought a Tata Nexon EV and an Ola S1 e-scooter. Bhavish Aggarwal stated in the tweet, "Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car." Following that, he also shared the design of the car writing, "Can you guys keep a secret?"

Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car 😉👍🏼 https://t.co/ZPk1FOdzHW — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 24, 2022

Can you guys keep a secret? 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/8I9NMe2eLJ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 25, 2022

People are enthralled by the design

People have been enthralled by the Ola CEO's latest tweet about the design. It was shared just a few hours ago and since then it has received approximately 3,000 likes and over 180 retweets. People remarked it as a proud moment for India as they want an Indian company to thrive in the Electric Vehicle manufacturing sector.

Last year, Aggarwal stated that Ola's first electric car will be available in 2023. He went on to say that the firm wants India to become a global powerhouse for electric vehicles. However, not much has been revealed about its planned electric vehicle. The Ola electric car would most likely be produced at the EV manufacturer's plant in Tamil Nadu. This factory is now billed as the largest electric scooter factory in the world.

Likely to see a significant increase in Electric Vehicles

Owing to the rapid increase in fuel rates, the demand for electric vehicles in India has been on a rapid high. Due to the tighter pollution rules, and increased awareness about vehicular emissions that contribute to global warming, the country is likely to see a significant increase in electric vehicles. In the meanwhile, in 2022, Ola Electric plans to construct over 4,000 charging stations across the country for its electric scooters, according to the local media.

Image: Instagram/@bhavishaggarwal