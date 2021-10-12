Prince Charles Reveals His 50-year-old Aston Martin DB6 Runs On Fuel Made Of Wine & Cheese

Britain's Prince Charles cemented his green credentials by revealing that his Aston Martin DB6, the vehicle gifted by Queen Elizabeth II for his 21st, does not run on petrol and oil but on one of the most famous pairings in the world. While speaking to the BBC ahead of a crucial UN climate summit scheduled to be held in Scotland in November, Charles said that he understood the frustration climate campaigners felt. In a wide-ranging interview from his residence in Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, the British monarch feared that world leaders would 'just talk' when they meet in Glasgow. During the interview, the heir to the British throne warned the world of a 'catastrophic' impact if more ambitious action is not taken on climate change and went ahead to establish his efforts to reduce the carbon footprint. Charles shared that he converted his car, a five-decade-old Aston Martin, to run on what he described as 'surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process'.

"My old Aston Martin runs on surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process," Prince Charles told BBC.

Prince Charles' unusual solution to decarbonise his Aston Martin machine using a high blend, called E85, contains 85% bioethanol and 15% unleaded petrol. The case of the English Prince' car reveals bioethanol can be sourced from sources more than one, including surplus wine and alcohol extracted from fermented whey too. In addition, the Prince said that most of the vehicles used on his estates are converted to electric automobiles.

Prince Charles speaks on climate change

As far as his meat consumption is concerned, Prince Charles said, "I have not eaten meat and fish on two days a week, and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week." Upon being asked if he sympathised with climate activists like Greta Thunberg, the climate campaigner who slammed leaders for failing to act, Prince Charles said, "of course, I do." Charles stated that leaders should take note of the despair many young people feel about their futures, adding that he understood the frustration of climate campaign groups.

"All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course, they're going to get frustrated. I totally understand because nobody would listen, and they see their future being totally destroyed." The difficulty is, how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive, he said. Charles has been batting for climate and environmental issues for around 50 years. Furthermore, Charles, who is perceived as a green preservationist, urged world leaders to address climate change. Charles told BBC that he is seen as 'anti-science and has been 'ridiculed' for a long period, but he is a staunch supporter of speaking up for climate change.

Charles is due to attend a series of events at COP26, alongside the other prominent individuals, including his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as his eldest son Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Image: AP/ Shutterstock/ Representive Image