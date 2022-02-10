Ratan Tata Receives Customised Electric Nano; Takes A Ride In 'moment Of Truth'

Ratan Tata went for a joy-ride in his creation Tata Nano which was delivered to him in an electrical version by Electra EV, the firm that offers EV powertrain solutions to Tata Motors and other automakers. The vehicle was a custom-built 72V Nano EV, through which the firm hoped to gain some insights with the Industrialist's review on the EV's performance.

"It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our Founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV, powered by the engineering might of Electra EV's powertrain!", Electra EV wrote in a LinkedIn post. "We are super proud to deliver Mr. Tata's Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback", it added.

The firm also shared a picture (shown above) of Ratan Tata, standing with his assistant, Shantanu Naidu beside the Nano which is a mix of a white body with a black coloured rooftop. Since the firm was looking for feedback, Naidu commented on the post, "It glided more than it drove good job (sic)". Powered by super polymer lithium-ion batteries, the Tata Nano EV offers an acceleration of 0-60 kmph in under 10 seconds and promises a range of up to 160 kilometres in a single charge.

The journey of Tata Nano

Ratan Tata (84) had launched the iconic Tata Nano in 2009, with an intent to make four-wheelers affordable for the middle-class section of India. Priced at just Rs one lakh, Nano was the cheapest vehicle in the country, however, the idea was not well received in the market and the company started making losses. The losses were driven by a spike in the materials used in manufacturing the vehicle, which led to Tata spending more on manufacturing than it earned on selling.

As for the Tata Nano EV, Tata Motors says that it, "offers the practicality of a real car" and aims to offer environment-friendly personal transportation for the consumers.