Renault Drives In Updated Kiger Model; Priced Rs 5.84 Lakh Onwards

Automaker Renault on Wednesday said it has launched the updated version of its compact SUV Kiger with prices starting at Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company said it has introduced the Kiger MY22 with advanced features, including multi-sense driving modes, cabin storage and cargo space. The model has been instrumental in driving India to be among Renault's top five global markets, as per the company.

An outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, Renault Kiger continues to garner great response from the customers, the French carmaker said.

It is the company's third model to be launched in India first, before it is taken globally, it added.

Available in two engine options with manual and automatic transmissions, the Kiger MY22 will offer PM2.5 atmospheric filter as a standard feature across the range, ensuring good air quality inside the cabin.

Besides, the company said features like wireless smartphone charging facility and cruise control functions have been added to the model range.

Following the model's successful global launch in early 2021 in India, Renault India has also commenced exports of Kiger to Nepal, South Africa and Indonesia.