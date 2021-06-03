Renault India Records Impressive 49 Per Cent YoY Growth Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Renault has witnessed impressive growth in sales. This was evident with the French automobile company recording a 49 per cent Year-on-Year growth last month. The company sold close to 1000 units more than the sales from the same month last year.

Renault witnesses impressive growth

Renault announced that it had sold 2620 units in May 2021, a YoY growth of 49.46 per cent, from the corresponding month’s figures in 2020, which was 1753 units.

While the YoY figures have improved significantly, the Month-on-Month statistics prove to be the contrary.The auto company had sold 8642 units in April. Thus, the figures in May have shown a decline of 69.68 per cent.

However, the story is the same for other car manufacturers too, as they too have experienced a M-o-M decline. The point to note is that most states of the nation are under a lockdown due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave. That could have played a part in the sales figures.

Renault also recorded a drop in its shares, from 4.8 per cent in May 2020 to 2.5 per cemt in May 2021.

The company has four models, right from the hatchback Kwid to SUVs like Triber, Kiger, and Duster in the Indian market. The prices for these models range from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, depending on the variants.

Triber had recently received a four-star safety rating for adult occupants, as per safety group Global NCAP.

"Renault has significantly improved adult occupant protection performance in frontal crashes compared with our 2016 tests on the Kwid. The Triber sets a strong baseline for the manufacturer, and we encourage Renault to maintain this important progress as a minimum with the goal of achieving five-star levels of safety," Global NCAP Secretary General Alejandro Furas said in a statement.



