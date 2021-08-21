Renault Presents KIGER SUV To Tokyo Olympic Medalists Bajrang Punia, Mirabai Chanu, Others

Indian Olympians Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Mirabai Chanu, and Lovlina Borghoin were presented the brand new Kiger SUV by Renault for their brave and charismatic performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This gesture by Renault India’s Sales and Marketing Vice President, Sudhir Malhotra, comes when the whole country celebrates India’s terrific performance at the Olympic Games. Renault India presented the SUVs to the Indian athletes to appreciate the efforts they have put in to bring India to the world front. Renault India is currently celebrating ten years of its operations in India.

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya earned the silver medal for India in the 57kg category of Men’s Wrestling after losing the finals against Russian Olympic Committee Zavur Uguev. Bajrang Punia, however, settled for third place in the 63kg category of Men’s Wrestling. He defeated Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 and clinched the bronze medal for India. Mirabai Chanu opened the medal tally for India in the Olympics 2020 after winning the silver medal in 49 kg of Women’s Weight-lifting. Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain won the Bronze medal for India by defeating former World Champion Nien-Chin Chen in the Women’s Welterweight in the 69 kg category.

Ravi Dahiya & Bajrang Punia wrestled their way into the hearts of entire nation

While lauding the wrestlers in a press release, Renault India said, "Both Ravi and Bajrang not only 'wrestled' their way into the hearts of the entire nation but with their dedication and commitment, they also became an inspiration for other athletes. Their journey finds resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds. Renault is proud to celebrate their indomitable spirit and unflinching commitment with the Stunning, Smart and Sporty KIGER".

India finished the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with its highest ever tally of seven medals. India had previously won six medals during the 2012 London Olympics. Apart from the players mentioned above, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal for India in the men’s javelin throw while shuttler PV Sindhu picked up her second Olympics medal after winning the third-place match against China's He Bing Jiao. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team won their first medal in 41 years of history in Hockey. The Men in Blue won the bronze medal by defeating Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity match. India last won a gold medal during the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

