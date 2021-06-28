Renault Signs EV Battery Deals With Envision, Verkor For French Plants

French carmaker Renault on June 28 announced that it has signed partnership agreements with Envision AESC of China and Verkor of France to supply electric vehicle batteries for its EV production hub in northern France. Renault Group made the announcement ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Douai, France, where Envision plans to invest up to $2.4 billion in a factory that would create 2,500 new jobs by 2030. According to a press note, Renault also said that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the French start-up Verkor to co-develop and then manufacture high-performance batteries, with a view to owning a more than 20 per cent stake in Verkor.

"The combination of these two partnerships with Renault ElectriCity will create nearly 4,500 direct jobs in France by 2030, while developing a robust battery manufacturing ecosystem in the heart of Europe," Renault said in a statement.

‘Major milestone’

According to the press note, the Envision AESC factor in Douai will have an initial capacity of 9 gigawatt-hours in 2024, with the aim of reaching 24 GWh by 2030. The factory will provide batteries for the upcoming Renault 5 small EV and other models that are key to CEO Luca de Meo's turnaround plan for the money-losing automaker. It is worth noting that Renault’s electric vehicle production hub, which sites at Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz, is expected to produce 400,000 cars a year and create 700 additional jobs in the region.

“The latest strategic partnerships with Envision AESC and Verkor greatly bolster our position as we ensure the Europe-based production of one million electric vehicles by 2030. This marks a major milestone as we strengthen our competitive edge, by rooting our Group in the underlying momentum of French industry and striving to reach our carbon neutrality objectives,” said Luca de Meo.

Renault informed that it currently buys batteries for its Zoe model from an LG Energy Solution factory in Poland. The arrangement will also carry over to the coming Megane EV lineup planned for next year. Renault is also still talking to Stellantis' battery joint venture with energy giant Total, called Automotive Cell Company, about a potential third battery tie-up for around 2027, according to its statement.

