Rolls-Royce Reveals World's Most Expensive Car: 'Boat Tail' Built For 3 Clients, See Pics

Quick links:
Rolls-Royce, the world's one of the most prestigious car maker, has unveiled its bespoke and coach-built model, the Boat Tail.
Rolls Royce's manual techniques of Coachbuild offers a new realms of design opportunity. After the preliminary design was penned, a full-sized clay sculpture was hand-crafted.
‘Boat Tail' challenges the notion of what a motor car is. "It is not just the method to reach a destination, but the destination itself," says Rolls Royce.
The car flaunts an oceanic blue colour infused with shimmering crystals, which is subtle in shadow and vibrant in light. It offers smooth edges, and definitive body line.
Boat Tails' deck opens in a sweeping butterfly gesture, revealing an intricate hosting suite. Its movement evokes cantilever concepts.
Modern open-pore Caleidolegno offsets the soft blue lacquer. Reminiscent of wooden hull forms, the material is skilfully book matched and perfectly symmetrical.
The car has a panoramic glass roof, inspired by the marque’s golden era during the early 20th century which is hand-built.
The car features 1,000+ hand-woven, fibre optic lights. It is fitted with hand-set diamonds and finished using paint infused with fine-glass particles.
The Rolls Royce Boat tail's design is inspired by J-Class racing yachts and the 1932 Boat Tail.
The car comes with fine cutlery, silverware, towels and two refrigerators that can cool the owner’s wine bottles up to to 6 degrees Celsius.
The car is 5.8 meters in length, and has signature pantheon grille which is flanked by LED ‘brow lines’ with round LED headlamps which are fitted underneath.