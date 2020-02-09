Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Has Finally Unveiled 'the Koroq' As Part Of 'India 2.0' Project

Skoda has recently unveiled the Koroq at the Auto Expo 2020. The Koroq is part of Skoda's 'India 2.0' project. The car is based on the modular MQB platform from Volkswagen. The Karoq is set to rival the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson upon launch later this year. The Koroq will be available with two petrol motors and three diesel motors.

The Koroq unveiled

The petrol version of the Koroq includes a 115bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine and a 150bhp 1.5-litre TSI engine. The diesel engine variant includes a 115bhp 1.6-litre turbo-diesel powertrain, 150bhp 2.0-litre powertrain and 189bhp 2.0-litre powertrain.

For the original seekers of adventure, SKODA brings to you SKODA KAROQ! Check it out at Auto Expo 2020! #125YearsofSKODA #DrivingInventiveness #SKODAatAutoExpo #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/H3XF8zMw4h — ŠKODA India (@SkodaIndia) February 6, 2020



The Koroq will feature a blacked-out grille with vertical slats and a chrome surround, rectangular headlamps and high-mounted fog lights. The Koroq is set to launch in India in mid-2020.

In regards to onboard features, the Koroq will have connected car technologies, touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control along with a panoramic sunroof. Safety equipment on offer includes a total of 9 airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Skoda Vision IN

During the Auto Expo 2020, Skoda also unveiled its highly anticipated Skoda SUV model Vision IN. The Vision IN will be the first product in India to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform.

Visually, it takes plenty of design cues from the Skoda's Kodiaq and Euro-spec Kamiq. The Skoda butterfly grille, sleek LED headlamps, and unique positioning of fog lamps resemble the Kodiaq. The air dams give it a sporty vibe while the rugged skid plate and sculpted hood give it muscle.

A pronounced shoulder line runs through the profile and elements like body cladding, roof rails and large alloy wheels add to its SUV quotient. The sleek ‘L’ shaped LED tail lamps take inspiration from the Kamiq model while the arrowhead logo at the rear has been replaced by the SKODA nomenclature illuminated in white. Further, there is a LED light bar that runs through the border of the tailgate.

