Skoda Teases Its Newest Sedan Slavia, Offers First Glimpse In Camouflage

Automakers Skoda on Monday released an image teasing the upcoming mid-size sedan named Slavia. The Skoda fans were given a sneak-peek at the much-anticipated sedan as Skoda India released the image of the car wrapped in camouflage. The Czech carmakers’ newest car was seen in an orange wraparound, testing on Indian roads. This also hinted at an increased possibility of the car being launch later this year.

The 2021 Slavia is being anticipated as a successor to Skoda's popular Rapid sedan. Earlier this year, Skoda had confirmed that it was stopping the launch of any new models of the Rapid. Following this, the company confirmed the new upcoming sedan. The name Slavia was revealed later. However, the Slavia is said to be a more premium version as compared to the Rapid, which was a mid-segment car.

ŠKODA AUTO India reveals the first glimpse of its upcoming premium mid-sized sedan #SKODASLAVIA with the winning design from the #CamoWithSKODA contest by Shreyas Karambelkar. pic.twitter.com/hw9esWsU63 — ŠKODA AUTO India (@SkodaIndia) October 11, 2021

Interestingly, the special orange wraparound on the Slavia’s test car is the result of a “Camouflage with SKODA” design contest. The company had earlier called for external design professionals and budding designers in India to submit their ideas for the wrap. The contest was won by one Shreyas Karambelkar from Maharashtra.

Sharing the image of the first glimpse of the new car, Zac Hollis took to his Twitter to congratulate the winner of the contest. “As promised, the winning design by Shreyas Karambelkar from #CamoWithSKODA is featured on our upcoming premium mid-sized sedan #SKODASLAVIA. A huge thanks to all the other participating entries!” he tweeted.

Skoda Slavia to roll out in India first

The Skoda Slavia will be first introduced in India, before the global market. Director of Skoda Auto India, Zac Hollis had hinted at a 2021 launch earlier. The car will share the MQB-A0-IN platform which supports its recently launched Kushaq SUV. According to reports, the Slavia will be getting the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that runs the Kushaq, along with a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Slavia will be Skoda's third model to be introduced in India this year if it gets rolled out by December. Based on reports and rumours, Slavia will be in direct competition with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market.

Image: Twitter