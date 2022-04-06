Tata Motors on Wednesday introduced its latest concept electric vehicle (EV) SUV, the 'Concept Curvv', with the aim of strengthening its presence in the EV segment. The EV Curvv is promoted with a "Different by Design" tagline to showcase its new architect and design.

While introducing the latest concept, Tata Motors' Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra, said that the new design, new promises and "new thoughts" are put together in Tata Motors' Curvv.

"With the concept Curvv, we now enter the Generation 2 EV architecture, which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers," Chandra said.

He further added that with this new architecture, will strengthen the key pillars of range, performance, and technology while retaining safety and reliability as hygiene offerings. Tata Motors' Curvv is being praised as an SUV with a futuristic design and "exhilarating performance".

"There is a strong aerodynamic theme running through the SUV. The floating bonnet allows airflow to channel underneath, exiting through triangular features further up the surface. The floating C-pillar continues the aerodynamic theme, with airflow across the body side and underneath the pillar, exiting at the side of the rear screen. The wheels also have aero blade inserts to close up the open area and allow better airflow across the surfaces, and diamond turned finished surfaces give high graphical contrast," said Tata Motors.

Speaking about the design of the Curvv, Tata Motors said, "The exterior design has a charismatic presence with a raised ride height, tough cladding and dynamic proportions."

The company's Nexon EV and Tegor EV have already established Tata Motors as a leader in the Indian EV segment. With Curvv, the carmaker will try to extend its lead in the space even further.

"The large offset of the front and rear fenders gives a sense of power on the wheels. This, along with the strong section through the cladding, helps set up a solid and balanced stance," it further added.

'Interior impressively spacious'

Speaking about the interior design of the latest EV SUV, Tata Motors said, "The interior is impressively spacious and focused. Resolutely modern and uncluttered, it integrates state-of-the-art onboard technologies and HMI."

"The real premium feel of the cabin is achieved by curating a strikingly dynamic interior with a bold yet smart colour, materials and finishes direction. The carefully selected elements of the interior illustrate the brand vision and appeal to the active customer. Smart interior packaging will allow for generous space for occupants and luggage alike," Tata Motors said.

Two more years before the new launch hits production line

Since it is a concept design, it will take no less than two years for the Tata Curvv concept to hit the production line. Tata Motors says that it will study the market reception of the concept version for now. Regarding the mileage, the company said it is possible to achieve 500 km per charge when the concept hits production lines.

Though the company stated that the improved performance will increase the range per charge, it provided no information on the battery or motors. The other features of the Tata Curvv concept are - panoramic sunroof, twin all-digital driver displays, and new-gen steering.