Tata Motors Launches Safari Gold Edition Ahead Of IPL; Check Out Price And Features

Tata Motors, one of the longstanding sponsors of the Indian Premier League (IPL), launched a gold edition of the Safari ahead of the marquee tournament. The Tata Safari Gold edition will be available in two special colour options. Both the White Gold and Black Gold colours will make their debut appearance at the VIVO IPL 2021.

The second half of the IPL 2021 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from September 19 to October 15. The first match will take place between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians this Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Tata Safari Gold Edition price and features

Tata Motors is set to feature the first appearance of its Safari Gold edition car this weekend at the IPL 2021. The ex-showroom price of the Tata Safari gold edition car is Rs 21.89 Lakhs. The car is set to receive gold embellishments, both on the exteriors as well as the interiors. Meanwhile, the wheels will be made of R18 Charcoal Black Alloy.

The Tata Safari white gold edition will feature a contrast of black and white. It will feature a white colour scheme with a black roof. It will also consist of golden accents for the grille, fog lamp surrounds, roof rail, handles, and logo on the boot lid. On the other hand, the black gold edition will feature a black colour scheme with gold accents.

Other features of Tata Safari Gold Edition

Oyster White diamond-quilted leather seats

Ventilated first and second-row seats

Wireless charger

Air purifier

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Seven-inch TFT display for the instrument panel

Automatic AC

Cruise control

Tata Motors's Head of Marketing launches Safari Gold Edition

While speaking at the launch of the Tata Safari Gold Edition, Tata Motors' Head of Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit said, "In less than five months after its launch, our premium flagship SUV, the new Safari reached the milestone of its 10,000th rollout and today is among the highest selling SUVs in its segment. The Safari has received immense love from our customers and keeping in mind the response, we are delighted to announce the introduction of the prestigious Safari #Gold Edition from Tata Motors."