Tata Motors Overtakes Hyundai, Records Highest-ever Sales In December 2021

Tata Motors’ PV sales reported its highest ever calendar year sales in 2021. Passenger vehicle wholesales is reported at just over 33k units, up from 23,127 units at 43 percent growth leaving competitor Hyundai behind. Through Q3 FY22 this number rose to 93,410 units, up from 67,550 units at 38 percent YoY growth. Electric car sales is reported at 2,255 units, up from 418 units.

Tata Motors sales record:

For the quarter this number rose to 5,592 units, up from 1,256 units.

Total PV sales growth is reported at 49.92 percent at 11,754 units volume gain, up from 23,545 units.

MoM growth stood at 18.53 percent, up from under 30k units at a volume gain of 5,519 units.

Tata Car sales record highest numbers in December

For December 2021, the carb brand recorded the strongest digits in a decade with Q1 sales at 83,859 units and Q2 sales at 64,387 units. H1 2021 sales were lower than H2 sales at just below 1.5 lakh units. Q3 2021 sales were reported at just below 84k units taking total H2 2021 sales up to 1,82,935 units.

The mentioned records took auto manufacturer tip Hyundai to the second spot where domestic monthly sales are concerned. Hyundai Dec 2021 sales were at 32,312 in the domestic market. Tata is getting ready to launch CNG Tiago, Nexon, Tigor, Altroz this year. Updates for Harrier and Safari are also planned for 2022.

EV sales also touched 10,000 units in FY22 crossing 2,000 monthly sales landmarks for the first time in Dec’21 (2,255 units). The company witnessed the ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV as well as the revival of the EV fleet segment. Reportedly, semi-conductor supplies will remain the key source of uncertainty. The company is also looking to closely track the impact on sales that are getting affected due to the new strain of COVID-19- Omicron.

