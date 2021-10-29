Tata Motors Unveils 21 Commercial Vehicles Across All Segments; Here Are Key Highlights

Tata Motors unveiled 21 new commercial vehicles across all segments

Key highlights:

M&HCV: 7 new vehicles across Construck, Tractor-Trailer and Rigid truck range with higher fuel efficiency

I&LCV: 5 new vehicles of 4-18 tonne GVW with CNG powertrains, increased deck length and Ultra Sleek cabins

SCV: 4 multiuse vehicles providing more agility in last-mile delivery

Buses: 5 new vehicles, including an E-bus, with segment-first features and holistic solutions for passenger transportation

Bengaluru, 28th October 2021: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today accentuated its commitment to support India’s economic growth by unveiling an extensive and comprehensive range of 21 new products and variants. Designed and engineered to cater to the evolving needs of cargo and people transport across segments and applications, these state-of-the-art vehicles further enhance Tata Motors’ established ‘Power of 6’ benefit proposition to address specific usage and applications while delivering higher productivity and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Unveiling the 21 vehicles, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, “The engines of infrastructure development, consumer consumption and e-commerce powering the Indian economy require continued transportation support to run seamlessly. Being the leader in commercial vehicles, we continue to deliver superior value proposition to customers by introducing smarter, future-ready products and services.

The 21 feature-rich vehicles that we are introducing today are designed to fulfil the evolving needs of India’s economy and its growing demand for efficient transportation. Every aspect of these vehicles has been purposefully augmented to cater to both varied duty cycles as well as special applications. Incorporating the latest advances in technology, refined powertrains and upgrades in comfort and convenience, our vehicles are ideal to fulfil the customer need of high vehicle utilisation for more revenue with lower costs for more profits.”

The Tata Motors Advantage

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of technology and product innovations that have contributed significantly in facilitating the nation's growth. Pioneers in product innovations as well as in segment introductions with a universe of value-added services for comprehensive vehicle maintenance to access through Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative, optimal fleet management via Fleet Edge and 24x7 support from India’s widest service network, Tata Motors continues to set new benchmarks with holistic transportation solutions that offer customers more benefits and lower total cost of ownership.

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors M&HCV Trucks have been helping in building the Nation for over 75 years. With India on a growth trajectory, Tata Motors has stayed ahead of the curve delivering tomorrow’s needs, today. Being the undoubted leader in Construction and Cargo transportation, the company has rolled out over 25 lakh trucks so far, with over 1 lakh BS6 vehicles. These trucks have stood the test of time and delivered value to our customers operating in varied applications. They cater to a comprehensive range of goods movement – market load, agriculture, cement, iron & steel, container, vehicle carrier, petroleum, chemical, water tankers, LPG, FMCG, white goods, perishables, construction, mining, municipal applications with many fully-built body options of load bodies, tippers, tankers, bulkers and trailers.

Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicles

Since conceptualising light trucks for the Indian market in 1986, Tata Motors I&LCV range has significantly grown in size, scale, presence and popularity. Available in diesel and CNG powertrains, more than 50,000 BS6 I&LCVs have already been sold. Renowned for their build, efficiency and the variety of applications they can be used for, Tata Motors I&LCV vehicles have helped enhance profit potential for customers. Offered with 4-18 tonne GVW, this range is the ideal choice for both last-mile as well as medium to long haul for it offers cabin choices as per duty cycle requirement. The introduction of a longer deck length is designed to better service the unique needs of the rapidly growing e-commerce segment.

Small Commercial Vehicles & Pick-ups

Tata Motors SCV & PUs have fostered self-employment in both urban and rural areas by providing a respectable means of livelihood to nearly 30 lakh Indians. The SCV & PU portfolio has exponentially evolved over the last 16 years, focused on bringing safer, smarter and value-creating offerings to customers in last-mile transportation. The range encompasses the Ace, Intra and the rugged Yodha brands, covering the entire gamut of body styles. Tata SCVs continue to be at the forefront of last-mile delivery for their versatility across applications – market logistics, distribution of fruits, vegetables, and Agri products, beverages & bottles, FMCG and FMCD goods, e-commerce, parcel & courier, furniture, packed LPG cylinders, dairy, pharma and food products, refrigerated transport, as well as waste management applications.

Passenger Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors Ltd. has for over fifty years, continued to redefine the ways in which people look at road travel in India. With applications ranging from intra-city school or staff transportation to inter-city travel to addressing the needs to urban public transport, the range has been at the forefront of offering clean, green technologies like CNG, LNG, Hydrogen Cell and leads from the front with its electric buses. Over the years, more than 600 electric buses ply in 10 Indian cities and have run an industry-topping ~20 million kilometres, cumulatively. The Passenger CV range pays special emphasis for passenger and driver comfort, and at the same time focuses on operator profitability.

